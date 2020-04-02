The following ships are expected in Malta:

The Marina from Sousse to Sousse, the Karina from Bejaia to Bejaia, the Anne from Mostaganem to Catania (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd) and the MV Eurocargo Malta from Catania to Catania (Sullivan Maritime Ltd) today.

The Atlantic Silver from Aliaga to Misurata, the Norderoog from Ambarli to Bizerte, the CMA CGM Nerval from Antwerp to Piraeus, the Atlantic North from Misurata to Izmir, the Kristina from Algeciras to Livorno, the Contship Gin from Rijeka to Bejaia (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the Mariagrazia Onorato from Catania to Catania (SMS Shipping), the X-Press Annapurna to Nhava Sheva (Bianchi & Co. Ltd), and the MSC Abidjan from Gioia Tauro to Valencia tomorrow.

The CMA CGM Abraham Lincoln from Singapore to Haldia, the CMA CGM Leo from Genoa to Beirut (both CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the Mayssan to Genoa (Bianchi & Co. Ltd) and the MV Eurocargo Venezia from Catania to Catania (Sullivan Maritime Ltd) on Saturday.

The Hansa Rotenburg from Gemlik to Misurata, the Nicola from Sfax to Sfax, the Maximos A from Piraeus to Valencia and the CMA CGM Vela from Singapore to Valencia (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd) on Sunday.

The Contship Sun from Benghazi to Catania, the CMA CGM Fort Ste Marie from Algeciras to Piraeus, the CMA CGM Aristote from El Dekheila to Algiers (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the Alf Pollak from Catania to Catania (SMS Shipping) and the MV Euroferry Egnazia from Catania to Catania, the MV Eurocargo Malta from Genoa to Catania (both Sullivan Maritime Ltd) on Monday.