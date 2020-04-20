The following ships are expected in Malta:

The Burgundy from Piraeus to Valencia, the Anne from Bejaia to Catania, the Charlie from El Dekheila to Algiers (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the MV Euroferry Egnazia from Catania to Catania, the Eurocargo Malta from Genoa to Catania (both Sullivan Maritime Ltd) and the Mariagrazia Onorato from Catania to Catania (SMS Shipping) today.

The Nicola from Ambarli to Bizerte, the Louisa Schulte from Koper to Venice, the O.M. Bonitatis from Al-Khums to Misurata, the CMA CGM Lyra from Beirut to Valencia and the CMA CGM Aristote from Algiers to Mersin (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd) tomorrow.

The Maximos A from Algeciras to Piraeus, the Atlantic Silver from Benghazi to Bari, the APL Minnesota from Antwerp to Piraeus and the CMA CGM Vela from Genoa to Beirut (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd) on Wednesday.

The As Freya from Misurata to Izmir, the APL Singapura from Le Havre to Jeddah, the Marina from Sousse to Sousse (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the MV Eurocargo Venezia from Catania to Catania (Sullivan Maritime Ltd) and the Ningbo Express to Genoa (Bianchi & Co. Ltd) on Thursday.