The Anne from Naples to Tripoli, the Contship Ace from Rijeka to Bejaia, the Atlantic Monaco from Al Khums to Catania (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the MSC Nilgun from Genoa to Gioia Tauro (John Ripard & Son Ltd) and the MV Eurocargo Malta (Sullivan Maritime Ltd) from Catania to Catania today.

The Corona J from Thessaloniki to Damietta, the Oued Ziz from Sfax to Tunis, the Burgundy from Antalya to Gebze, the Nicolas Delmas from Algiers to Mersin (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd) and the Berlin Express to Genoa (Bianchi and Co. Ltd) tomorrow.

The MSC Mia Summer from Alexandria to Gioia Tauro, the MSC Maxine from Colon to Gioia Tauro, the MSC Brianna from Montreal to Naples (all John Ripard and Son Ltd), the As Svenja from Benghazi to Algiers, the Charlotta from Rhodos to Skikda, the Contship Fun from Koper to Koper (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the MSC Maxine from Colon to Gioia Tauro, the MSC America from Tekirdag to Gioia Tauro (both John Ripard & Son Ltd) and the MV Eurocargo Venezia from Catania to Catania (Sullivan Maritime Ltd) on Saturday.

The CMA CGM Gemini from Fos to Beirut, the Cartagena Trader from Piraeus to Valencia, the Nicola from Izmir to Sfax (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the MSC Benedetta from Antwerp to King Abdullah Port, the MSC Brianna from Montreal to Naples (both John Ripard & Son Ltd) and the Ningbo Express to Damietta/Nhava Sheva (Bianchi and Co. Ltd) on Sunday.

The CMA CGM Fort St Georges from El Dekheila to Algiers, the Mona Lisa from Algiers to Piraeus, the Fas Dammam from Tunis to Misurata, the CMA CGM Libra from Singapore to Valencia, the Belitaki from Ambarli to Misurata, the Contship Gin from Bejaia to Sousse, the Langeness from Misurata to Thessaloniki (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd) and the MV Eurocargo Palermo from Catania to Catania (Sullivan Maritime Ltd) on Monday.