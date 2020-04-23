The MV Eurocargo Venezia from Catania to Catania (Sullivan Maritime Ltd), the Ningbo Express to La Spezia (Bianchi & Co Ltd) and the APL Singapura from Le Havre to Jeddah (CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd) today.

The CMA CGM Aristote from Valencia to Mersin, the Alexandria from Algeciras to Livorno (both CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd) and the Mariagrazia Onorato from Catania to Catania (SMS Shipping) tomorrow.

The Anne from Trapani to Benghazi, the O.M. Bonitatis from Khor al Fakkan to Bejaia (both CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the MSC Romane from Gioia Tauro to Valencia (John Ripard & Son Ltd) and the MV Eurocargo Malta from Genova to Catania (Sullivan Maritime Ltd) on Saturday.

The Okee Lilo from Bejaia to Bar, the CMA CGM Musset from Hamburg to El Dekheila, the CMA CGM Fort Ste Marie from Piraeus to Valencia and the CMA CGM Racine from Genova to Damietta (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd) on Sunday.

The Contship Sun from Rijeka to Bejaia, the Louisa Schulte from Koper to Koper, the CMA CGM Columba from Singapore to Valencia (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd) and the Alf Pollak from Catania to Catania (SMS Shipping) on Monday.