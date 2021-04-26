The Nicola from Izmir to Tunis, the CMA CGM Fort St Georges from El Dekheila to Algiers, the CMA CGM Libra from Singapore to Valencia, the Belitaki from Ambarli to Misurata, the Andante from Trapani to Annaba (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the MV Eurocargo Palermo from Catania to Catania and the MV Eurocargo Malta from Genova to Catania (Sullivan Maritime Ltd) today.

The Mona Lisa from Algericas to Piraeus, the Fas Dammam from Tunis to Tunis, the Spica from Marseille to Gebze (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), and the MSC Letizia from Gioia Tauro to Pointe des Galets (John Ripard and Son Ltd) tomorrow.

The Lana from Le Havre to El Dekheila, the Marina from Sousse to Sousse, the Okee Ortolan Delta from Benghazi to Misurata, the APL Miami from Singapore to Gioia Tauro (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the MSC America from Tekirdag to Gioia Tauro, the Contship Ivy from Pozzallo to Bari, the MSC Sariska from Montreal to Naples, the Astrid Schulte from Algeciras to Naples (also Thomas Smith and Co Ltd), and the APL Miami from Colombo to Gioia Tauro (all John Ripard and Son Ltd) on Wednesday.

The Langeness from Misurata to Thessaloniki, the CMA CGM Fort St Pierre from Algiers to Mersin, the Tilly Russ from Thessaloniki to Damietta, the Anne from Tripoli to Catania (CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the MSC Silvia from Cristobal to Gioia Tauro (John Ripard and Son Ltd) and the MV Eurocargo Venezia from Catania to Catania (Sullivan Maritime Ltd) on Thursday.