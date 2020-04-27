The Contship Sun from Rijeka to Bejaia, the CMA CGM Columba from Singapore to Valencia (both CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd) and the Alf Pollak from Catania to Catania (SMS Shipping) today.

The Louisa Schulte from Koper to Koper (CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd) tomorrow.

The CMA CGM Tanger from Thessaloniki to Izmir, the Atlantic Geneva from Algiers to Bar, the Contship Fun from Trapani to Benghazi (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd) and the Wilde Bravo from Antwerp to Piraeus (Thomas Smith & Co. Ltd) on Wednesday.

The Contship Cub from Annaba to Annaba (CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd) and the MV Eurocargo Venezia from Catania to Catania (Sullivan Maritime Ltd) on Thursday.