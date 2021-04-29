The Fas Dammam from Tunis to Tunis, CMA CGM Fort St Pierre from Algiers to Mersin, Contship Gin from Bejaia to Taranto (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), MSC Silvia from Cristobal to Gioia Tauro (John Ripard & Son Ltd), the Astrid Schulte from Algericas to Naples (Thomas Smith and Co. Ltd) and MV Eurocargo Venezia from Catania to Catania (Sullivan Maritime Ltd) today.

The Kristina from Algeciras to Livorno, the Tilly Russ from Thessaloniki to Damietta (both CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd) and the MV Eco Livorno from Catania to Catania (Sullivan Maritime Ltd) tomorrow.

The Atlantic Silver from Rijeka to Bejaia, Langeness from Aliaga to Thessaloniki, the Contship Fun from Koper to Koper, the Charlotta from Tunis to Tunis, and the CMA CGM Palais Royal from Rotterdam to Singapore (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd) on Saturday.

The Karina from Bizerte to Sousse, the Northern General from Rotterdam to Gebel Ali, the Anne from Tripoli to Catania, the EF Eldra from La Spezia to Sousse (also John Ripard & Son Ltd), the CMA CGM Titus from Genoa to Damietta (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd) and the MV Eurocargo Malta from Catania to Catania (Sullivan Maritime Ltd) on Sunday.

The AS Freya from Benghazi to Thessaloniki, the Contship Ace from Bejaia to Taranto, the Bomar Milione from Algeciras to Piraeus and the Jaguar from Tripoli to Catania (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd) on Monday.