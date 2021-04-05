The Atlantic Monaco from Napoli to Tripoli, the Baltic Bridge from Piraeus to Genoa, the APL Mexico City from Singapore to Gioia Tauro, the CMA CGM Antoine De Saint Exupery from Rotterdam to Singapore, the Cartagena Trader from Algeciras to Piraeus (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the MV Eurocargo Palermo from Catania to Catania, the MV Eurocargo Venezia from Genoa to Catania (both Sullivan Maritime Ltd) and the MSC Meline from Gioia Tauro to Pointe des Galets (John Ripard and Son Ltd) today.

The CMA CGM Centaurus from Beirut to Valencia, the CMA CGM Nabucco from Genoa to Beirut, the CMA CGM White Shark from Le Havre to El Dekheila, the Corona J from Thessaloniki to Misurata, the Fas Dammam from Djen-Djen to El Khoms, the CMA CGM Scandola from Singapore to Valencia and the Dina Trader from Marseille to Gebze (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd) tomorrow.

The Contship Cub from Tripoli to Izmir, the Jaguar from Tunis to Catania, the Atlantic Silver from Venice to Bejaia, the Contship Zen from Trapani to Marseille (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the Burak Bayraktar from Durres to Gioia Tauro, the MSC Diana from Port Said to Barcelona, and the MSC Talia F from Venice to Gioia Tauro (all John Ripard and Son Ltd) on Wednesday.

The Nicolas Delmas from El Dekheila to Algiers, the Atlantic North from Rijeka to Bejaia (both CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the Luebeck from Bar to Gioia Tauro, the MSC Adriana from Alexandria to Gioia Tauro (both John Ripard and Son Ltd) and the MV Eurocargo Malta from Catania to Catania (Sullivan Maritime Ltd) on Thursday.