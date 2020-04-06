The following ships are expected in Malta:

The CMA CGM Leo from Genoa to Beirut, the Jaguar from Algiers to Sfax, the As Freya from Algiers to Mebar, the CMA CGM Aristote from El Dekheila to Algiers (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the Mariagrazia Onorato from Catania to Catania (SMS Shipping), the MV Euroferry Egnazia from Catania to Catania and the MV Eurocargo Malta from Genoa to Catania (both Sullivan Maritime Ltd) today.

The Contship Cub from Annaba to Annaba, the Atlantic Geneva from Tripoli to Koper, the Stellar Willemstadt from Algiers to Mersin, the CMA CGM Fort Ste Marie from Algeciras to Piraeus, the Nicola from Sfax to Sfax, and the O.M. Bonitatis from Skikda to Izmir (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd) tomorrow.

The CMA CGM Herodote from Algiers to Mersin, the Marina from Sousse to Sousse (both CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the Maersk Kingston from Antwerp to Piraeus and the Monte Azul from Hamburg to Alexandria (both Thomas Smith & Co. Ltd) on Wednesday.

The Anne from Naples to Benghazi, the APL Changi from Le Havre to Jeddah, the CMA CGM Tanger from Ambarli to Bizerte (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd) and the MV Eurocargo Venezia from Catania to Catania (Sullivan Maritime Ltd) on Thursday.