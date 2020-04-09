The following ships are expected in Malta:

The APL Changi from Le Havre to Jeddah (CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd) and the MV Eurocargo Venezia from Catania to Catania (Sullivan Maritime Ltd) today.

The Olivia I from Algeciras to Livorno, the Anne from Salerno to Benghazi (both CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the Mariagrazia Onorato from Catania to Catania (SMS Shipping) and the MSC Jeongmin from Gioia Tauro to Valencia (John Ripard & Son Ltd) tomorrow.

The CMA CGM Racine from Sousse to La Spezia, the APL Sentosa from Singapore to Hal, the CMA CGM Tanger from Ambarli to Bizerte (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd) and the MV Eurocargo Malta from Catania to Catania (Sullivan Maritime) on Saturday.

The Atlantic Silver from Misurata to Bejaia, the CMA CGM Fort St Pierre from Algeciras to Piraeus, the Nicola from Sfax to Bizerte and the Louisa Schulte from Rijeka to Venice (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd) on Sunday.

The Contship Cub from Annaba to Al Khums, the CMA CGM Cassiopeia from Genova to Beirut, the As Freya from Algiers to Bar, the Atlantic Geneva from Koper to Annaba (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the MV Eurocargo Venezia from Genova to Catania, the MV Euroferry Egnazia from Catania to Catania (both Sullivan Maritime Ltd) and the Alf Pollak from Catania to Catania (SMS Shipping) on Monday.