The following ships are expected in Malta:

The Stellar Willemstadt from Bejaia to Bejaia, the APL Gwangyang from Genoa to Beirut, the Norderoog from Bar to Catania, the CMA CGM Litani from Algeciras to Genoa, the Nicola from Sfax to Al Khums (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the MV Eurocargo Genova from Genoa to Genoa (Sullivan Maritime Ltd), the Berlin Express to Genoa (Bianchi & Co Ltd), the Barbara Krahulik from Catania to Catania (SMS Shipping) and the MSC Meline from Gioia Tauro to Valencia (John Ripard & Son Ltd) today.

The Gesina Schepers from Bizerte to Sfax, the Contship Max from Trapani to Salerno, the Louisa Schulte from Algiers to Mersin, and the APL Minnesota from Genoa to Damietta (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd) tomorrow.

The Katherine from Algeciras to Livorno (CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the MV Euroferry Venezia from Genoa to Genoa (Sullivan Maritime Ltd), the Eurocargo Sicilia from Catania to Catania (SMS Shipping), and the Al Rawdah to Le Harve (Bianchi & Co Ltd) on Saturday.

The Contship Gin from Ambarli to Annaba, and the Oued Ziz from Tunis to Tunis (both CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd) on Sunday.

The Contship Fun from Trapani to Salerno, the Tilly Russ from Bar to Catania, the Jan from Annaba to Izmir, the CMA CGM Agadir from Skikda to Catania (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the MV Euroferry Olympia from Salerno to Salerno, the MV Eurocargo Genova from Genoa to Genoa (both Sullivan Maritime Ltd), the Mariagrazia Onorato from Livorno to Catania, the Barbara Krahulik from Genoa to Catania (both SMS Shipping), and the Maersk Kobe from Izmir to Valencia (Thomas Smith & Co Ltd) on Monday.