The CMA CGM Iskenderun from Le Havre to El Dekheila, the CMA CGM Fort St Pierre from El Dekheila to Algiers, the APL Mexico City from Gioia Tauro to Singapore (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the Costa Firenze from Palermo to Cagliari (SMS Shipping Ltd), the MV Eco Livorno from Catania to Catania (Sullivan Maritime Ltd), the MSC Roberta from Fos to Izmir, and the APL Mexico City from Gioia Tauro to Pointe des Galets (both John Ripard and Son Ltd) today.

The Ruth from Bizerte to Annaba, the Bomar Milione from Piraeus to Valencia, the Carolina Star from Algeciras to Livorno, the Atlantic North from Izmit to Misurata, the Norderoog from Rijeka to Bejaia, the Corona J from Thessaloniki to Misurata (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd) and the MV Caroline Russ from Genoa to Genoa (Gollcher Co. Ltd) tomorrow.

The Andante from Ambarli to Sfax, the CMA CGM Trocadero from Rotterdam to Singapore, the Karina from Misurata to Misurata, the Leyla Kalkavan from Catania to Tripoli, the Coneste from Venice to Ambarli (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the MV Eurocargo Malta from Catania to Catania (Sullivan Maritime Ltd) and the MSC Gayane from Cristobal to Gioia Tauro (John Ripard and Son Ltd) on Saturday.

The CMA CGM Columba from Genoa to Beirut, the Nicola from Tunis to Tunis (both CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd) and the Dalian Express to Damietta/Nhava Sheva (Bianchi & Co. Ltd) on Sunday.

The Atlantic Monaco from Sfax to Sfax, the Navios Spring from Rotterdam to Ambarli, the Marina from Sousse to Sousse, the Contship Cub from Trapani to Annaba, the CMA CGM Fort Ste Marie from Algiers to Mersin, the Wedellsborg from Rhades to Rhades, the Okee Ortolan Delta from El Dekheila Algiers, the Atlantic Silver from Thessaloniki to Misurata (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the MV Eurocargo Palermo from Catania to Catania, the MV Eco Livorno from Genoa to Catania (both Sullivan Maritime Ltd), the MV Elizabeth Russ from Genoa to Genoa (Gollcher Co. Ltd), and the YM Enlightenment from Le Havre to Alexandria (O.F. Gollcher & Sons Ltd) on Monday.