The following ships are expected in Malta:

The Atlantic Geneva from Algiers to Mostagenem, the Okee August from Algeciras to Mersin (both CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the MV Euroferry Olympia from Salerno to Salerno, the MV Eurocargo Malta from Genoa to Livorno (both Sullivan Maritime Ltd), the Barbara Krahulik from Genoa to Catania (SMS Shipping) and the Maersk Kingston from Izmir to Valencia (Thomas Smith & Co Ltd) today.

The CMA CGM Nevada from Le Harve to Jeddah (CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd) tomorrow.

The CMA CGM Moliere from Antwerp to Piraeus, the APL Oregon from Hamburg to El Dekheila, the Contship Fun from Trapani to Benghazi (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd) on Wednesday.

The CMA CGM Alaska from Genoa to Beirut, the Oued Ziz from Tunis to Tunis (both CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the Barbara Krahulik from Catania to Catania (SMS Shipping), the Maersk Laberinto from Malaga to Genoa (Thomas Smith & Co Ltd), and the MV Eurocargo Venezia from Genoa to Genoa (Sullivan Maritime Ltd) on Thursday.