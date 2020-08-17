The CMA CGM J Adams from Savona to Singapore, the Lantau Arrow from Bejaia to Venice, the APL Savannah from Gioia Tauro to Pointe des Galets/Singapore (also John Ripard & Son Ltd), the Contship Ray from Sfax to Taranto, the AS Freya from Izmir to Misurata (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the MV Euroferry Olympia from Catania to Catania, the MV Eurocargo Malta from Catania to Catania (both Sullivan Maritime Ltd) and the Maria Grazia Onorato from Catania to Catania (SMS Shipping Ltd) today.

The Charlie from Algeciras to Catania, the Langeness from Casablanca to Sousse and the CMA CGM Herodote from Thessaloniki to Damietta (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd) tomorrow.

The Leyla Kalkavan from Bejaia to El Khoms, the CMA CGM Andromeda from Le Havre to Jeddah, the CMA CGM Nerval from Antwerp to Piraeus (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the Monte Alegre from Hamburg to Beirut (Thomas Smith & Co Ltd) and the MSC Meline from Colombo to Gioia Tauro (John Ripard & Son Ltd) on Wednesday.

The Anne from Trapani to Trapani, the Atlantic Silver from Bejaia to El Khoms, the CMA CGM Gemini from Genoa to Beirut, the Navios Azure from Singapore to Port Tengermed, the Marina from Tripoli to Sousse, the Nicola from Salerno to Trapani (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd) and the MV Eurocargo Venezia from Catania to Catania (Sullivan Maritime Ltd) on Thursday.