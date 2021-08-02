The APL Austria from Koper to Port Said, the Ruth from Sfax to Annaba, the Atlantic Monaco from Tripoli to Catania, the Contship Cub from Trapani to Annaba, the Fas Dammam from Sousse to Sfax (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the MV Eco Livorno from Genoa to Catania, the MV Eurocargo Palermo from Catania to Catania (both Sullivan Maritime Ltd), the Dalian Express to Genoa (Bianchi and Co. Ltd), the MV Elizabeth Russ from Genoa to Genoa (Gollcher Co. Ltd) and the Spirit of Chennai from Gioia Tauro to Koper (John Ripard and Son Ltd) today.

The Belitaki from Thessaloniki to Casablanca, the Nordic Istria from Marseille to Gebze, the Leyla Kalkavan from Sousse to Catania (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the Dalian Express to Genoa (Bianchi and Co. Ltd) and the MSC Sandra from Montreal to Gioia Tauro (John Ripard and Son Ltd) tomorrow.

The Northern General from Rotterdam to Gebze, the Jaguar from Naples to Mersin, the As Svenja from Aliaga to Marseille, the Cartagena Trader from Algeciras to Piraeus, the As Freya from Bejaia to Taranto, the Karina from Sfax to Bizerte (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the MV Caroline Russ from Genoa to Genoa (Gollcher Co. Ltd) and the MSC Toronto from Gioia Tauro to Pointe des Galets (John Ripard and Son Ltd) on Wednesday.

The Marina from Benghazi to Sousse, the CMA CGM Tenere from Genoa to Suez (both CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd) and the MV Eurocargo Malta from Catania to Catania (Sullivan Maritime Ltd) on Thursday.