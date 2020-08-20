The Anne from Trapani to Trapani, the Atlantic Silver from Bejaia to El Khoms, the CMA CGM Gemini from Genova to Beirut, the Navios Azure from Singapore to Port Tengermed, the Marina from Tripoli to Sousse, the Nicola from Salerno to Trapani (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the Monte Alegre from Hamburg to Beirut (Thomas Smith & Co. Ltd) and the MV Eurocargo Venezia from Catania to Catania (Sullivan Maritime Ltd) today.

The MSC Agrigento from Gioia Taurto to Valencia (John Ripard & Son Ltd), the Mayssan to Dammieta/Nhava Sheva (Bianchi & Co. Ltd) tomorrow.

The MV Eurocargo Malta from Catania to Catania (Sullivan Maritime Ltd), the Alf Pollak from Catania to Catania (SMS Shipping Ltd) on Saturday.

The Conti Everest from Colombo to Gioia Tauro (John Ripard & Son Ltd) on Sunday.

The MV Euroferry Olympia from Catania to Catania, the MV Eurocargo Venezia from Catania to Catania (both Sullivan Maritime Ltd), the Seamax Greenwich from Gioia Tauro to Pointe de Galets (John Ripard & Son Ltd) on Monday.