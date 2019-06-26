The following ships are expected in Malta:

The CMA CGM Alaska from Genoa to Beirut, the Gesina Schepers from El Khoms to Sousse (both CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the Barbara Krahulik from Catania to Catania (SMS Shipping), the Maersk Laberinto from Malaga to Genoa (Thomas Smith & Co. Ltd), and the MV Euroferry Venezia from Catania to Genoa (Sullivan Maritime Ltd) today.

The Contship Fun from Trapani to Benghazi, the Celina Star from Algeciras, the JSP Skirner from Livorno, the Oued Ziz from Tunis to Tunis, the CMA CGM Centaurus from Suez to Valencia (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the MSC Mirella from Gioia Tauro to Valencia (John Ripard & Son Ltd), and the X-Press Annapurna to Nava Sheva (Bianchi & Co. Ltd) tomorrow.

The APL Austria from Piraeus to Rotterdam, the Stellar Wakamatsu from Algiers to Mersin (both CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the Eurocargo Sicilia from Catania to Catania (SMS Shipping) and the MV Eurocargo Malta from Catania to Genoa (Sullivan Maritime Ltd) on Saturday.

The Norderoog from Bar to Catania (CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd) on Sunday.

The Dina Trader from Skikda to Tunis, the Jan from Annaba to Izmir, the BF Nilou from Skikda to Skikda, the Contship Sun from Trapani to Salerno, the Contship Gin from El Dekheila to Algiers (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the Barbara Krahulik from Genoa to Catania, the Mariagrazia Onorato from Catania to Catania (both SMS Shipping), the Monte Cervantes from Izmir to Valencia (Thomas Smith & Co. Ltd), the MV Eurocargo Olympia from Salerno to Salerno and the MV Eurocargo Venezia from Genoa to Livorno (both Sullivan Maritime Ltd) on Monday.