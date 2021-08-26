The Norderoog from Skikda to Thessaloniki, the Bomar Milione from Algeciras to Piraeus, the CMA CGM Vela from Genoa to Beirut, the Kreta S from Tunis to Ambarli (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the MSC Annick from Montreal to Gioia Tauro, the MSC Tianshan from Tekirdag to King Abdullah Port (both John Ripard and Son Ltd), the Costa Firenze from Palermo to Cagliari (SMS Shipping Ltd), and the MV Eco Livorno from Catania to Catania (Sullivan Maritime Ltd) today.

The Lotus from El Dekheila to Beirut, the Alexis from Algeciras to Livorno, the Corona J from Ambarli to Misurata (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the MV Caroline Russ from Genoa to Genoa (Gollcher Co Ltd), the Yantian Express to Genoa (Bianchi Co Ltd) and the MSC Yashi B from Cristobal to Gioia Tauro (John Ripard and Son Ltd) tomorrow.

The Okee Ortolan Delta from Algiers to Mersin, the CMA CGM Titus from Beirut to Singapore, the Andante from Sfax to Sfax, the Atlantic Silver from Rijeka to Skikda, the Marina from Costanta to Sousse, the Coneste from Venice to Marseille (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd) and the MV Eurocargo Malta from Catania to Catania (Sullivan Maritime Ltd) on Saturday.

The Atlantic Monaco from Sfax to Sfax, the Contship Ace from Catania to Taranto (both CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the MSC Leigh from Montreal to Naples and the MSC Silvana from Houston to King Abdullah Port (both John Ripard and Son Ltd) on Sunday.

The Contship Cub from Gioia Tauro to Annaba, the APL Savannah from Singapore to Gioia Tauro (both CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the MV Eurocargo Palermo from Catania to Catania, the MV Eco Livorno from Genoa to Catania (both Sullivan Maritime Ltd) and the MV Elisabeth Russ from Genoa to Genoa (Gollcher Co Ltd) on Monday.