The CMA CGM Fort St Pierre from El Dekheila to Algiers, the Burgundy from Piraeus to Valencia, the Nicola to Annaba (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the MV Euroferry Olympia from Catania to Catania, the MV Eurocargo Malta from Catania to Catania (both Sullivan Maritime Ltd), the MSC Susanna from Gioia Tauro to Pointe des Galets (John Ripard & Son Ltd) and the Maria Grazia Onorato from Catania to Catania (SMS Shipping Ltd) today.

The Contship Gin from Bejaia to Izmir and the APL Austria from Singapore to Koper (both CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd) tomorrow.

The APL Norway from Hamburg to El Dekheila, the CMA CGM Argentina from Le Havre to Jeddah (both CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), and the Maria Grazia Onorato from Catania to Catania (SMS Shipping Ltd) on Wednesday.

The APL Minnesota from Antalya to Piraeus, the Cristina Star from Algeciras to Piraeus, the CMA CGM Columba from Genova to Beirut, the Anne from Oran to Livorno, the As Freya from Benghazi to Al Khums, the Atlantic Monaco from Sfax to Aliaga (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the MV Eurocargo Venezia from Catania to Catania (Sullivan Maritime Ltd) and the Mayssan to La Spezia/Genova (Bianchi & Co Ltd) on Thursday.