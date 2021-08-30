The Contship Cub from Gioia Tauro to Annaba, the APL Savannah from Singapore to Gioia Tauro, the Ruth from Bizerte to Salerno (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the MV Eurocargo Palermo from Catania to Catania, the MV Eco Livorno from Genoa to Catania (both Sullivan Maritime Ltd), the Alpha Legacy from Port Said East to Misurata (Thomas Smith and Co. Ltd) and the MV Elisabeth Russ from Genoa to Genoa (Gollcher Co. Ltd) today.

The Atlantic Silver from Rijeka to Skikda, the Andante from Sfax to Sfax, the As Freya from Thessaloniki to Damietta, the Kreta S from Tunis to Ambarli, and the CMA CGM Jacques Saade from Dunkirk to Singapore (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the MSC Carmen from Gioia Tauro to Pir/Mer, the Spirit of Chennai from Gioia Tauro to Koper/Bar and the APL Savannah from Colombo to Gioia Tauro (all John Ripard and Son Ltd) tomorrow.

The Spica from Marseille to Gebze, the Cartagena Trader from Algeciras to Piraeus, the Karina from Tripoli to Catania (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd) and the MV Caroline Russ from Genoa to Genoa (Gollcher Co Ltd) on Wednesday.

The CMA CGM Agadir from Radès to Catania, the Nicola from Sfax to Bizerte (both CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the Costa Firenze from Palermo to Cagliari (SMS Shipping Ltd), the Pusan C from King Abdullah Port to Gioia Tauro (John Ripard and Son Ltd) and the MV Eco Catania from Catania to Catania (Sullivan Maritime Ltd) on Thursday.