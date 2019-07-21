The following ships are expected in Malta:

The Jan from Annaba to Izmir, (CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the MV Euroferry Olympia from Salerno to Salerno, the MV Eurocargo Genova from Genoa to Genoa (both Sullivan Maritime Ltd), the Mariagrazia Onorato from Livorno to Catania, and the Barbara Krahulik from Genoa to Catania (both SMS Shipping) today.

The Karina from Benghazi to Sousse, the BF Esperanza from Misurata to Tunis, the APL Vanda from Le Harve to Jeddah, the Atlantic Geneva from Avcilar to Bizerte (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd) tomorrow.

The Analena from Algiers to Skikda, the APL Turkey to Koper (both CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the Maersk Kingston from Antwerp to Piraeus, and the Monte Azul from Hamburg to Alexandria (both Thomas Smith & Co Ltd) on Wednesday.

The Contship Max from Livorno to Misurata, the Okee August from El Dekheila to Algiers, the CMA CGM Cassiopeia from Genoa to Beirut (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the Visitor from Damietta to Alexandria, the Maersk Lota from Malaga to Genoa (both Thomas Smith & Co Ltd), the MV Eurocargo Venezia from Genoa to Genoa (Sullivan Maritime Ltd), and the Barbara Krahulik from Catania to Genoa (SMS Shipping) on Thursday.