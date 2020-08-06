The APL Minnesota from Antalya to Piraeus, the Atlantic Monaco from Sfax to Aliaga (both CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the MV Eurocargo Venezia from Catania to Catania (Sullivan Maritime Ltd) and the Mayssan to La Spezia/Genoa (Bianchi & Co. Ltd) today.

The Ops Hamburg from Benghazi to Civita Vecchia, the Charlie from Rijaeka to Skikda, the EF Eldra from Thessaloniki to Tripoli, the CMA CGM Fort Ste Marie from Algeciras to Mersin, the Cristina Star from Algeciras to Piraeus, the CMA CGM Columba from Genoa to Beirut (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the CSAV Traiguen from Gioia Tauro to Valencia/Navegante (John Ripard & Son Ltd & Bianchi & Co. Ltd) and the Alf Pollak from Catania to Catania (SMS Shipping Ltd) tomorrow.

The Contship Fun from Salerno to Livorno, the Alexis from Antwerp to Livorno, the Anne from Oran to Livorno, the CMA CGM Tanger from Taranto to Bizerte, the Nordsummer from Piraeus to Valencia (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the MV Eurocargo Malta from Catania to Catania (Sullivan Maritime Ltd) and the Mayssan to La Spezia/Genova (Bianchi & Co. Ltd) on Saturday.

The Janina from Mostaganem to Mostaganem, the Karina from Venice to Venice, the CMA CGM Gemini from Beirut to Valencia, the APL Phoenix from Colombo /Alexandria to Gioia Tauro (also John Ripard & Son Ltd), the Lantau Arrow from Bejaia to Venice, the Marina from Sousse to Sousse, the AS Svenja from Mostaganem to Mostaganem, the CMA CGM Herodote from Benghazi to Benghazi (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd) on Sunday.

The CMA CGM Alcazar from Alexandria to Tanger Med, the Louisa Schulte from El Dekheila to Algiers (both CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the MV Euroferry Olympia from Catania to Catania, the MV Eurocargo Venezia from Catania to Catania (both Sullivan Maritime Ltd), the Pusan C from Gioia Tauro to Pointe des Galets (John Ripard & Son Ltd) and the Maria Grazia Onorato from Catania to Catania (SMS Shipping Ltd) on Monday.