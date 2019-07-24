The following ships are expected in Malta:

The Okee August from El Dekheila to Algiers, the CMA CGM Cassiopeia from Genoa to Beirut (both CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the Visitor from Damietta to Alexandria, the Maersk Lota from Malaga to Genoa (both Thomas Smith & Co Ltd), the MV Eurocargo Venezia from Genoa to Genoa (Sullivan Maritime Ltd), the Barbara Krahulik from Catania to Genoa (SMS Shipping), and the X-Press Annapurna to Genoa (Bianchi & Co Ltd) today.

The Corona J from Gemlik Misurata to Catania, the Spirit of Melbourne from Algeciras to Livorno, the CMA CGM Alaska from Suez to Valencia, the Contship Zen from Beirut Annaba to Sfax (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), and the MSC Agadir from Gioia Tauro to Valencia (John Ripard & Son Ltd) tomorrow.

The CMA CGM Corneille from Piraeus to Rotterdam, the Contship Sun from Tunis to Salerno, the Contship Fun from Livorno to Misurata, the CMA CGM Herodote from Algiers to Algiers (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the MV Eurocargo Genova from Genoa to Genoa (Sullivan Maritime Ltd) and the Mariagrazia Onorato from Catania to Catania (SMS Shipping) on Saturday.

The Nicola from Khor al Fakkan to Tunis, the Contship Gin from Annaba to Mersin, and the Contship Max from Misurata (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd)on Sunday.

The Stellar Wakamatsu from El Dekheila to Algiers, the CMA CGM Nerval from Aliaga to Valencia (both CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the MV Euroferry Olympia from Salerno to Salerno, the MV Eurocargo Venezia from Genoa to Livorno (both Sullivan Maritime Ltd) the Eurocargo Sicilia from Livorno to Catania, and the Barbara Krahulik from Genoa to Catania (both SMS Shipping) on Monday.