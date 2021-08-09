The CMA CGM Louis Bleriot from Algeciras to Singapore (CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the MSC Ellen from Freeport Bahamas to Suez, the MSC Amalfi from Freeport Bahamas to Suez (John Ripard and Son Ltd), the MV Eurocargo Palermo from Catania to Catania, the MV Eurocargo Malta from Genoa to Catania (both Sullivan Maritime Ltd) and the MV Elisabeth Russ from Genoa to Genoa (Gollcher Co. Ltd) today.

The APL California to Koper, the Contship Fun from Misurata to Izmir, the As Freya from Skikda to Bejaia, the Anne from Genoa to Tunis, the Tilly Russ from Algeciras to Tunis and the Dina Trader from Marseille to Gebze (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd) tomorrow.

The APL Mexico City from Gioia Tauro to Singapore, the Corona J from Thessaloniki to Misurata, the Nordautumn from Hamburg to Ambarli (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd) and the MV Caroline Russ from Genoa to Genoa (Gollcher Co. Ltd) on Wednesday.

The CMA CGM Iskenderun from Le Havre to El Dekheila, the CMA CGM Fort St Pierre from El Dekheila to Algiers, the Nicola from Tunis to Tunis, the Atlantic Merchant from Skikda to Sousse (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the Costa Firenze from Palermo to Cagliari (SMS Shipping Ltd), the MV Eco Livorno from Catania to Catania (Sullivan Maritime Ltd) and the MSC Gayane from Cristobal to Gioia Tauro (John Ripard and Son Ltd) on Thursday.