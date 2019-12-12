The following ships are expected in Malta:

The Jaguar from Avcilar to Bizerte, the Hansa Rotenburg from Piraeus to Misurata, the Atlantic Silver from Algiers to Ancona (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the MV Eurocargo Venezia from Catania to Catania (Sullivan Maritime Ltd), the Alf Pollak from Catania to Genoa (SMS Shipping), the Maersk Laberinto from Malaga to Genoa (Thomas Smith & Co Ltd), and the Mayssan to Genoa (Bianchi & Co. Ltd) today.

The Corona J from Misurata to Izmir, the EM Athens from Aliaga to Valencia, the CMA CGM Andromeda from Genoa to Beirut, the Kristina from Algeciras to Livorno (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd) and the X-Press Annapurna to Nava Sheva (Bianchi & Co. Ltd) tomorrow.

The CMA CGM Aristote from Algiers to Mersin (CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the MV Eurocargo Malta from Catania to Catania (Sullivan Maritime Ltd), the Mariagrazia Onorato from Catania to Catania (SMS Shipping) and the MSC Abidjan from Gioia Tauro to Valencia (John Ripard & Son Ltd) on Saturday.

The Contship Sun from El Khoms to Naples, the Milan Trader from Algeciras to Piraeus, the Belitaki from Tanger Med to El Dekheila, the APL Danube from Piraeus to Rotterdam, the Contship Gin from Bar to Skikda, and the Atlantic Geneva from Tunis to Sfax (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd) on Sunday.

The Oued Ziz from Sfax to Sfax, the Kreta S from Bejaia to Sousse, the New Hampshire Trader from Piraeus to Valencia (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the MV Euroferry Egnazia from Catania to Catania, the MV Eurocargo Venezia from Genoa to Catania (both Sullivan Maritime Ltd), and the Alf Pollak from Catania to Catania (SMS Shipping) on Monday.