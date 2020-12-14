The TBN Turaf 2 from Misurata to Thessaloniki, the Nordautumn from Algeciras to Piraeus, the Atlantic Geneva from Bizerte to Izmir (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the MV Euroferry Olympia from Catania to Catania, the MV Eurocargo Malta from Catania to Catania (both Sullivan Maritime Ltd), the MSC Sindy from Gioia Tauro to Pointes des Galets (John Ripard and Son Ltd) and the Maria Grazia Onorato from Catania to Catania (SMS Shipping Ltd) on today.

The Corona J from Thessaloniki to Damietta, the Oued Ziz from Tunis to Tunis, the Marina from Sousse to Sousse (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd) and the Robin 2 from Copenhagen to Port Said (Thomas Smith and Co. Ltd) tomorrow.

The Belitaki from Ambarli to Misurata, the Atlantic Merchant from Sfax to Gemlik, the APL Changi from Le Havre to Jeddah (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the Maria Grazia Onorato from Catania to Catania (SMS Shipping Ltd), the Monte Verde from Hamburg to Beirut and the Monte Cervantes from Antwerp to Piraeus (both Thomas Smith and Co/ Ltd) on Wednesday.

The Andante from Piraeus to Tunis, the Contship Fun from Piraeus to Sousse, the Contship Cub from Izmit to Annaba, the Nicolas Delmas from El Dekheila to Algiers, the As Svenja from Ambarli to Misurata, the Contship Sun from Trapani to Annaba, the Atlantic Silver from Skikda to Catania, the Atlantic Monaco from Salerno to Tripoli, the Karina from Al Khums to Livorno (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the Nordic Beijing from Antwerp to Piraeus, the Monteverde from Hamburg to Beirut (both Thomas Smith & Co. Ltd) and the APL Detroit from Colombo to Gioia Tauro (John Ripard and Son Ltd) on Thursday.