The following ships are expected in Malta:

The Milan Trader from Algeciras to Pireaus, the Kreta S from Bejaia to Sousse (both CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the MV Euroferry Egnazia from Catania to Catania, the MV Eurocargo Venezia from Genoa to Catania (both Sullivan Maritime Ltd), and the Alf Pollak from Catania to Catania (SMS Shipping) today.

The Contship Gin from Mebar to Skikda, the Karina from Djen Djen to Bejaia, the New Hampshire Trader from Piraeus to Valencia and the CMA CGM Nerval from Antwerp to Pireaus (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd) tomorrow.

The Contship Fun from Benghazi to Livorno, the APL Raffles from Le Harve to Jeddah, the Contship Sun from Khoms to Napoli, the CMA CGM Herodote from El Dekheila to Algeciras (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd) and the Sealand Michigan from Hamburg to Alexandria (Thomas Smith & Co. Ltd) on Wednesday.

The Tilly Russ from Algeciras to Ambarli, the Oued Ziz from Sfax to Sfax, the Contship Max from Livorno to Misurata, the CMA CGM Titan from Genoa to Beirut, the Atlantic Geneva from Tunisia to Sfax, the Atlantic North from Misurata to Izmir (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the Mariagrazia Onorato from Catania to Livorno (SMS Shipping) and the Maersk Lamanai from Malaga to Genoa (Thomas Smith & Co. Ltd) on Thursday.