The Belitaki from Ambarli to Misurata, the Atlantic North from Bejaia to Annaba, the Atlantic Geneva from Bizerte to Izmir (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the Monte Cervantes from Antwerp to Piraeus, the Nordic Beijing from Antwerp to Piraeus, the Monte Verde from Hamburg to Beirut (all Thomas Smith and Co Ltd) and the APL Detroit from Colombo to Gioia Tauro (John Ripard and Son Ltd) today.

The CMA CGM Cassiopeia from Fos to Beirut, the Jaguar from Taranto to Bizerte, the Contship Sun from Trapani to Misurata, the Katherine from Algeciras to Livorno, the Nicolas Delmas from El Dekheila to Algiers, the APL Detroit from Singapore to Gioia Tauro, the CMA CGM Racine from Genova to Damietta (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the MSC Adelaide from Gioia Tauro to Valencia (John Ripard and Son Ltd), the Giuseppe Lucchesi from Catania to Catania (SMS Shipping Ltd) and the Maersk Euphrates from Port Tangier to Port Tangier (Thomas Smith and Co Ltd) tomorrow.

The Karina from Al Khums to Livorno, the APL Changi from Le Havre to Jeddah, the CMA CGM Fort Ste Marie from Algiers to Mersin, the Contship Cub from Izmit to Annaba, the Contship Gin from Bar to Catania (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd) and the Ningbo Express to La Spezia/Genova (Bianchi and Co Ltd) on Saturday.

The Nicola from Salerno to Tripoli, the Burgundy from Piraeus to Valencia, the Atlantic Silver from Bejaia to Catania, the Andante from Piraeus to Tunis, the Cartagena Trader from Algeciras to Piraeus (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd) and the ER Tokyo from Colombo to Gioia Tauro (John Ripard and Son Ltd) on Sunday.

The CMA CGM Fort St Pierre from El Dekheila to Algiers, the Contship Ace from Misurata to Thessaloniki, the As Svenja from Ambarli to Misurata, the Marina from Sousse to Sousse (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd) and the APL Phoenix from Gioia Tauro to Pointe des Galets (John Ripard and Son Ltd) on Monday.