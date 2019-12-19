The following ships are expected in Malta:

The CMA CGM Nerval from Antalia to Piraeus, the CMA CGM Titan from Genoa to Beirut, the New Hampshire Trader from Piraeus to Valencia (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the Mariagrazia Onorato from Catania to Livorno (SMS Shipping), MV Eurocargo Malta from Catania to Genoa (Sullivan Maritime Ltd) and the Maersk Lamanai from Malaga to Genoa (Thomas Smith & Co Ltd) today.

The CMA CGM Racine from Suez to La Spezia, the CMA CGM Herodote from El Dekheila to Algiers, the Contship Max from Livorno to Misurata, the Olivia I from Algeciras to Livorno, the Atlantic North from Misurata to Izmir, the Spero from El Dekheila to Tanger Med (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd) and the MSC Azov from Gioa Tauro to Valencia (John Ripard & Son Ltd) tomorrow.

The Oued Ziz from Sfax to Sfax, the CMA CGM Leo from Beirut to Valencia, the Contship Fun from Benghazi to Naples (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), MV Eurocargo Venezia from Catania to Catania (Sullivan Maritime Ltd) and the Alf Pollak from Catania to Catania (SMS Shipping) on Saturday.

The Contship Sun from Al Khums to Naples, the TBN Merex 1 from Tanger Med to El Dekheila, the Stellar Wakamatsu from Algiers to Mersin, the Norderoog from Bar to Skikda and the Contship Zen from Trapani to Catania (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd) on Sunday.

The MV Euroferry Egnazia from Catania to Catania, the MV Eurocargo Malta from Genoa to Catania (both Sullivan Maritime Ltd), the Louisa Schulte from Koper to Venice (CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd) and the Mariagrazia Onorato from Catania to Catania (SMS Shipping) on Monday.