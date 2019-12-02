The following ships are expected in Malta:

The MV Euroferry Egnazia from Catania to Catania, the MV Eurocargo Venezia from Genoa to Catania (both Sullivan Maritime Ltd) and the Eurocargo Catania from Catania to Genoa (SMS Shipping).

The Milan Trader from Piraeus to Valencia, the Contship Cub from Trapani to Catania and the APL Minnesota from Antwerp to Piraeus (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd) tomorrow.

The CMA CGM Aristote from El Dekheila to Algiers, the APL Oregon from Hamburg to El Dekheila, the APL California to Koper and the Contship Gin from Algiers to Ancona (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd) on Wednesday.

The Contship Max from El Khoms to Salerno, the Oued Ziz from Tunis to Sfax, the Atlantic North from Misurata to Izmir, the CMA CGM Gemini from Genoa to Beirut, the CMA CGM Magdalena from Algeciras to Genoa, the Stellar Willemstadt from Algiers to Mersin (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the MV Eurocargo Malta from Catania to Catania (Sullivan Maritime Ltd), and the Mariagrazia Onorato from Catania to Genoa (SMS Shipping) on Thursday.