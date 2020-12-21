The CMA CGM Fort St Pierre from El Dekheila to Algiers, the Contship Ace from Misurata to Thessaloniki, the As Svenja from Ambarli to Misurata, the Cartagena Trader from Algeciras to Piraeus, the Dina Trader from Bejaia to Livorno, the Karina from Al Khums to Al Khums (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the MV Euroferry Olympia from Catania to Catania, the MV Eurocargo Livorno from Genoa to Catania (both Sullivan Maritime Ltd), the Maria Grazia Onorato from Catania to Catania (SMS Shipping Ltd) and the APL Phoenix from Gioia Tauro to Pointe des Galets (John Ripard and Son Ltd) today.

The Corona J from Thessaloniki to Damietta, the Oued Ziz from Tunis to Tunis and the APL Austria from Singapore to Koper (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd) tomorrow.

The Marina from Sousse to Sousse, the Tilly Russ from Piraeus to Al Khums, the APL Norway from Hamburg to Beirut (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd) and the Maria Grazia Onorato from Catania to Catania (SMS Shipping Ltd) on Wednesday.

The Contship Sun from Misurata to Annaba, the APL Minnesota from Antalya to Piraeus, the CMA CGM Vela from Genoa to Beirut (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd) and the MV Eurocargo Malta from Catania to Catania (Sullivan Maritime Ltd) on Thursday.