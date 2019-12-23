The following ships are expected in Malta:

The Stellar Willemstadt from El Dekheila to Algiers, the Stellar Wakamatsu from Algiers to Mersin (both CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the MV Euroferry Egnazia from Catania to Catania, the MV Eurocargo Malta from Genoa to Catania (both Sullivan Maritime Ltd), and the Mariagrazia Onorato from Catania to Catania (SMS Shipping) today.

The Pinara from Avcilar to Misurata, the Corona J from Thessaloniki to Izmir, the Kreta S from Avcilar to Bizerte, the Contship Fun from Benghazi to Salerno (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), and the CSAV Traiguen from Gioia Tauro to Valencia (John Ripard & Son Ltd) tomorrow.

The APL Turkey from Singapore to Koper (CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd) on Wednesday.

The EM Athens from Casablanca to Pireaus, the APL Lion City from Le Harve to Jeddah, the Contship Gin from Algiers to Ancona, the Jaguar from Algiers to Aliaga (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the Maersk Kingston from Antwerp to Piraeus, the Monte Azul from Hamburg to Alexandria, the Maersk Lins from Port Tangier to Genoa (all Thomas Smith & Co Ltd), the MV Eurocargo Venezia from Catania to Catania (Sullivan Maritime Ltd), and the Ningbo Express to Genoa (Bianchi & Co Ltd) on Thursday.

The CSAV Traiguen to Nave Gantes (Bianchi & Co Ltd) on Friday.

The Mayssan to Nava Sheva (Bianchi & Co Ltd) on Saturday.

The MV Euroferry Egnazia from Catania to Catania, the MV Eurocargo Malta from Catania to Catania (both Sullivan Maritime Ltd), and the Alf Pollak from Catania (SMS Shipping) on Monday.