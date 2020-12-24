The Marina from Sousse to Sousse, the Karina from El Khoms to El Khoms (both CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd) and the MV Eurocargo Malta from Catania to Catania (Sullivan Maritime Ltd) today.

The Nicola from Skikda to Livorno, the Contship Cub from Trapani to Annaba, the CMA CGM Herodote from Rijeka to Bejaia (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd) and the MSC Brunella from Gioia Tauro to Valancia (John Ripard and Son Ltd) tomorrow.

The CMA CGM Titus from Piraeus to Genoa, the Rhodos from Algeciras to Livorno, the CMA CGM Aquila from Singapore to Valencia, the Atlantic Monaco from Rijeka to Venice, the Charlie from Ambarli to Misurata, the Mona Lisa from Piraeus to Valencia and the Jaguar from Sfax to Izmir (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd) on Saturday.

The Dina Trader from Salerno to Tripoli (CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd) on Sunday.

The Nicolas Delmas from Algiers to Mersin, the CMA CGM Fort St Georges from El Dekheila to Algiers, the Nordsummer from Piraeus to Valencia, the Contship Sun from Misurata to Annaba, the CMA CGM Moliere from Genoa to Damietta, the Corona J from Misurata to Thessaloniki, the As Freya from Bejaia to Catania (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the MV Euroferry Olympia from Catania to Catania, the MV Eurocargo Livorno from Genoa to Catania (both Sullivan Maritime Ltd) and the Giuseppe Lucchesi from Catania to Catania (SMS Shipping Ltd) on Monday.