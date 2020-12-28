The Nicolas Delmas from Algiers to Mersin, the CMA CGM Fort St Georges from El Dekheila to Algiers, the Nordsummer from Piraeus to Valencia, the Contship Sun from Misurata to Annaba, the CMA CGM Moliere from Genova to Damietta, the Corona J from Misurata to Thessaloniki, the As Freya from Bejaia to Catania (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the MV Euroferry Olympia from Catania to Catania and the MV Eurocargo Livorno from Genoa to Catania (both Sullivan Maritime Ltd) today.

The Contship Ace from Thessaloniki to Damietta, Anne from Bizerte to Bizerte, CMA CGM Palais Royal from Singapore to Le Havre and Oued Ziz from Tunis to Tunis (CMA CGM Malta Agency) tomorrow.

The APL Mexico City from Singapore/Colombo to Gioia Tauro (also John Ripard and Son Ltd), the Tilly Russ from Taranto to El Khoms, the Marina from Sousse to Sousse (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the Maersk Kowloon from Antwerp to Piraeus (Thomas Smith and Co. Ltd) and the Giuseppe Lucchesi from Catania to Catania (SMS Shipping Ltd) on Wednesday.

The Belitaki from Benghazi to Misurata, the Nicola from Salerno to Tripoli (both CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd) and the MV Eurocargo Malta from Catania to Catania (Sullivan Maritime Ltd) on Thursday.