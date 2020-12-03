The Jaguar from Sfax to Izmir, the Nicola from Aliaga to Livorno, the Contship Sun from Skikda to Skikda, the CMA CGM Pegasus from Genova to Beirut, the Karina from Salerno to Tripoli (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), and the MV Eurocargo Livorno from Catania to Catania (Sullivan Maritime Ltd) today.

The Alexandra from Algeciras to Livorno, the CMA CGM Fort St Pierre from Algiers to Mersin, the Anne from Aliaga to Livorno (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the Giuseppe Lucchesi from Catania to Catania (SMS Shipping Ltd), the MSC Domitille from Gioia Tauro to Valencia, the MSC Meline from Colombo to Gioia Tauro (both John Ripard and Son Ltd), the CSAV Tyndall to Damietta/Nhava Sheva (Bianchi and Co Ltd) and the Monte Alegre from Hamburg to Beirut (Thomas Smith and Co. Ltd) tomorrow.

The CMA CGM Africa Three from Singapore to Tanger Med, the CMA CGM Racine from Piraeus to Genoa, the Nordsummer from Algeciras to Piraeus, the Atlantic Silver from Rijeka to Bejaia (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd) and the MV Eurocargo Malta (Sullivan Maritime Ltd) on Saturday.

The Cartagena Trader from Piraeus to Valencia, the Marina from Skikda to Tunis, the Atlantic Monaco from Al Khums to Livorno, the As Freya from Taranto to Bizerte, the CMA CGM Cassiopeia from Singapore to Valencia (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd) and the Conti Everest from Colombo to Gioia Tauro (John Ripard and Son Ltd) on Sunday.

The Corona J from Misurata to Thessaloniki, the Contship Cub from Sousse to Sousse, the Lantau Arrow from Trapani to Annaba (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the Seemax Greenwich from Gioia Tauro to Pointe des Galets (John Ripard and Son Ltd), the MV Euroferry Olympia from Catania to Catania and the MV Eurocargo Livorno from Genoa to Catania (both Sullivan Maritime Ltd) on Monday.