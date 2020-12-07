The Seemax Greenwich from La Spezia to Pointe des Galets (John Ripard and Son Ltd), the MV Euroferry Olympia from Catania to Catania, the MV Eurocargo Livorno from Genova to Catania (both Sullivan Maritime Ltd) and the Maria Grazia Onorato from Catania to Catania (SMS Shipping Ltd) today.

The Contship Ace from Thessaloniki to Damietta, the CMA CGM Fort St Marie from El Dekheila to Algiers, the Atlantic Monaco from Khor al Fakkan to Livorno, the APL Turkey from Singapore to Koper, the Atlantic North from Bejiaia to Catania and the TBN Malta TS2 from Piraeus to Sousse (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd) tomorrow.

The APL Lion City from Le Havre to Jeddah, the Lantau Arrow from Trapani to Annaba, the Contship Cub from Sousse to Annaba, the Oued Ziz from Tunis to Tunis (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the Maersk Kingston from Antwerp to Piraeus (Thomas Smith and Co Ltd) and the Maria Grazia Onorato from Catania to Catania (SMS Shipping Ltd) on Wednesday.

The CMA CGM Callisto from Genova to Beirut, the Atlantic Merchant from Sfax to Aliaga, the Nicola from Salerno to Tripoli (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the MSC Istanbul from Tanjung Pelepas to Rotterdam (John Ripard and Son Ltd), the Monte Olivia from Hamburg to Beirut (Thomas Smith and Co. Ltd) and the MV Eurocargo Malta from Catania to Catania (Sullivan Maritime Ltd) on Thursday.