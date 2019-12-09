The following ships are expected in Malta:

The Tilly Russ from Bar to Skikda, the Nicola from Oran to Mostaganem (both CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the MV Euroferry Egnazia from Catania to Catania, the MV Eurocargo Malta from Catania to Catania (both Sullivan Maritime Ltd) and the Mariagrazia Onorato from Catania to Genoa (SMS Shipping) today.

The Louisa Schulte from Benghazi to Sfax, the Charlie from Valencia to El Dekheila (both CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd) tomorrow.

The Stellar Wakamatsu from El Dekheila to Algiers, the Contship Max from Khor Al Fakkan to Livorno, the Atlantic North from Benghazi to Izmir, the CMA CGM Mexico from Le Harve to Jeddah (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the Maersk Kobe from Antwerp to Piraeus, and the Monte Alegre from Hamburg to Alexandria (both Thomas Smith & Co Ltd) on Wednesday.

The Atlantic Geneva from Tunis to Sfax, the Jaguar from Avcilar to Bizerte, the Atlantic Silver from Algiers to Ancona, the Kreta S from Bejaia to Sousse, the Contship Sun from Sfax to Livorno, the CMA CGM Andromeda from Genoa to Bejaia (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the MV Eurocargo Venezia from Catania to Catania (Sullivan Maritime Ltd), the Alf Pollak from Catania to Genoa (SMS Shipping), the Maersk Laberinto from Malaga to Genoa (Thomas Smith & Co Ltd), and the Mayssan to Genoa (Bianchi & Co Ltd) on Thursday.