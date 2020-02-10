The following ships are expected in Malta:

The CMA CGM Fort St Georges from Valencia to Casablanca, the Belitaki from Bejaia to Sfax, the Corona J from Piraeus to Misu­rata, the Louisa Schulte from El Dekheila to Algiers (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the Maria Grazia Onorato from Catania to Catania (SMS Shipping), the MV Euroferry Egnazia from Catania to Catania and the MV Eurocargo Malta from Genova to Catania (Sullivan Maritime Ltd) today.

The Contship Fun from Ben­ghazi to Livorno, the Atlantic Geneva from Sfax to Venice and the Marina from Bejaia to Sousse (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd) tomorrow.

The Kreta S from Ambarli to Bizerte, the CMA CGM Gemini from Beirut to Valencia, the CMA CGM Musset from Hamburg to El Dekheila, the APL Minnesota from Antalya to Piraeus and the Norderoog from Bar to Ancona on Wednesday.

The Oued Ziz from Sfax to Sfax, the APL California from Singapore to Koper, the Janina from Sfax to Sfax, the Contship Bee from Sfax to Sfax (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the Alf Pollak from Catania to Genova (SMS Shipping), the Maersk Lins from Port Tangier to Genova (Thomas Smith & Co. Ltd) and the MV Eurocargo Venezia from Catania to Catania (Sullivan Maritime Ltd) on Thursday.