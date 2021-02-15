The Anne from Trapani to Catania, the Belitaki from Koper to Bejaia (both CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the MSC Sena from Genoa to Gioia Tauro, the APL Miami from Gioia Tauro to Pointe des Galets (both John Ripard and Son Ltd), the MV Eurocargo Palermo from Catania to Catania, the MV Eurocargo Malta from Genoa to Catania (both Sullivan Maritime Ltd) and the MV Giuseppe Lucchesi from Catania to Catania (SMS Shipping Ltd) today.

The Atlantic Monaco from Sousse to Catania, the Okee Lilo from Durres to Tunis, the EF Eldra from Sfax to Izmir, the Mona Lisa from Algeciras to Piraeus, the Langeness from Algiers to Izmir, the CMA CGM Fort St Pierre from El Dekheila to Algiers and the Spica from Marseille to Gebze (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd) tomorrow.

The Atlantic Silver from Aliaga to Misurata, the Karina from Napoli to Tripoli, the APL Miami from Gioia Tauro to Singapore (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the MSC Giannina from Venice to Gioia Tauro, the MSC Amanda F from La Spezia to Civitavecchia (both John Ripard and Son Ltd) and the MV Giuseppe Lucchesi from Catania to Catania (SMS Shipping Ltd) on Wednesday.

The Oued Ziz from Tunis to Tunis, the Bomar Milione from Antwerp to Gebze, the CMA CGM Tenere from Southampton to Singapore, the CMA CGM Callisto from Singapore to Valencia (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the MSC Talia F from Gioia Tauro to Koper, the MSC Sixin from Port Said to Barcelona, the Medgulf from Barcelona to Naples (all John Ripard and Son Ltd) and the MV Eurocargo Venezia from Catania to Catania (Sullivan Maritime Ltd) on Thursday.