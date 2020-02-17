The following ships are expected in Malta:

The Contship Bee from Algiers to Annaba, the BF Nilou from Bejaia to Khor al Fakkan, the Contship Zen from Trapani to Catania (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the MV Euroferry Egnazia from Catania to Catania, the MV Eurocargo Venezia from Genoa to Catania (both Sullivan Maritime Ltd) and the Alf Pollak from Catania to Catania (SMS Shipping) today.

The CMA CGM Panama from Le Havre to Jeddah and the Tilly Russ from Bar to Skikda (both CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd) tomorrow.

The Atlantic Geneva from Koper to Thessaloniki, the Marina from Sfax to Sousse, the Milan Trader from Algeciras to Valencia, the Atlantic North from Gemlik to Misurata, the CMA CGM Centaurus from Genoa to Beirut (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the Monte Alegre from Hamburg to Alexandria and the Maersk Kobe from Antwerp to Piraeus (both Thomas Smith & Co. Ltd) on Wednesday.

The Stellar Willemstadt from El Dekheila to Algiers, the CMA CGM Jean Mermoz from Le Havre to Jeddah, the CMA CGM Andromeda from Beirut to Valencia, the Wilhelmine from Ambarli to Bizerte, the Contship Fun from Livorno to Benghazi, the Contship Sun from Benghazi to Civitavecchia (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the Maria Grazia Onorato from Catania to Genova (SMS Shipping), the MV Eurocargo Malta from Catania to Catania (Sullivan Shipping Ltd) and the Ningbo Express to Genova (Bianchi & Co. Ltd) on Thursday.