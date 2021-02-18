The Atlantic Monaco from Sousse to Algiers, Langeness from Algiers to Izmir, CMA CGM Callisto from Singapore to Valencia (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), MSC Talia F from Gioia Tauro to Koper, Europe from Barcelona to Naples, Seemax Greenwich from Colom­bo to Gioia Tauro, APL Miami from Gioia Tauro to Point des Galets, Leubeck from Bar to Gioia Tauro (all John Ripard and Son Ltd) and MV Eurocargo Venezia from Catania to Catania (Sullivan Maritime Ltd) today.

The Oued Ziz from Tunis to Tunis, Karina from Naples to Tripoli, Rhodos from Algericas to Livorno, CMA CGM Herodote from Rijeka to Bejaia, APL Antwerp from Genova to Damietta and Cartagena Trader from Piraeus to Valencia (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd) tomorrow.

The Contship Ace from Thessaloniki to Taranto, Nicolas Delmas from Algiers to Mersin, CMA CGM Titus from Piraeus to Genoa, Bomar Milione from Antwerp to Aliaga (CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), MV Eurocargo Malta from Catania to Catania (Sullivan Maritime Ltd), MSC Caitlin from Aliaga to Gioia Tauro (John Ripard and Son Ltd) on Saturday.

The Contship Cub from Trapani to Annaba, CMA CGM Fort Ste Marie from El Dekheila to Algiers, CMA CGM Cassiopeia from Singapore to Valencia and Nicola from Tunis to Tunis (CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), MSC Sixin from Port Said to Barcelona, MSC Giannina from Venice to Gioia Tauro (John Ripard and Son Ltd) on Sunday.

The APL Houston from Genoa to Beirut, Burgundy from Ant­werp to Gebze, Kreta S from Ko­per to Tripoli, Tilly Russ from Thessaloniki to Misurata, Anne from Naples to Tripoli (CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), MV Eurocargo Palermo from Catania to Catania, MV Eurocargo Venezia from Genoa to Catania (Sullivan Maritime Ltd), MSC Veronique from Montreal to Naples (John Ripard and Son Ltd) and MV Giuseppe Lucchesi from Catania to Catania (SMS Shipping Ltd) on Monday.