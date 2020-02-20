The following ships are expected in Malta:

The Atlantic North from Gemlik to Misurata, the CMA CGM Andromeda from Beirut to Valencia, the Atlantic Geneva from Koper to Ancona, the Stellar Willemstadt from El Dekheila to Algiers, the Contship Sun from Benghazi to Napoli (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the Maria Grazia Onorato from Catania to Genova (SMS Shipping), the MV Eurocargo Malta from Catania to Catania (Sullivan Shipping Ltd), and the Ningbo Express to Genova (Bianchi & Co. Ltd) today.

The Contship Zen from Algiers to Catania, the CMA CGM Panama from Le Havre to Jeddah, the Alexis from Algiers to Livorno, the Louisa Schulte from Algiers to Mersin (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the CSAV Traiguen from Gioia Tauro to Valencia (John Ripard & Son Ltd), the CSAV Traiguen to Nave Gantes and the Mayssan to Nava Sheva (both Bianchi & Co. Ltd) tomorrow.

The CMA CGM Rio Grande from Algiers to Mersin, the Janina from Tripoli to El Khoms, the Contship Fun from Livorno to Benghazi, the Norderoog from Mebar to Skikda, the Stellar Wakamatsu from Bejaia to Bejaia (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the Alf Pollak from Catania to Catania (SMS Shipping) and the MV Eurocargo Venezia from Catania to Catania (Sullivan Maritime Ltd) on Saturday.

The CMA CGM Jean Mermoz from Le Havre to Jeddah and the CMA CGM Fort St Pierre from Pireaus to Valencia (both CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd) on Sunday.

The Fas Dammam from Sfax to Sfax, the APL California from Koper to Pusan, the CMA CGM Herodote from El Dekheila to Algiers, the Atlantic North from Misurata to Izmir (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the Maria Grazia Onorato from Catania to Catania (SMS Shipping) and the MV Euroferry Egnazia from Catania to Catania (Sullivan Maritime Ltd) on Monday.