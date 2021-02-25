The CMA CGM Rivoli from Singapore to Le Havre, the Burgundy from Antwerp to Gebze (both CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the Astrid Schulte from Barcelona to Naples/Gioia Tauro (also Thomas Smith and Co. Ltd), the MSC Giannina from Ravenna to Gioia Tauro (both John Ripard and Son Ltd) and the MV Eurocargo Malta from Catania to Catania (Sullivan Maritime Ltd) today.

The Belitaki from Skikda to Mersin, the As Freya from Rijeka to Skikda, the CMA CGM Louvre from Rotterdam to Singapore (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the MSC Gulsun from Port Said to Barcelona, the MSC Hoggar from Durres to Gioia Tauro, the MSC America from Genoa to Gioia Tauro, the Maersk Karlskrona from Barcelona to Naples/Gioia Tauro (also Thomas Smith and Co. Ltd) (all John Ripard and Son Ltd) and the Berlin Express to La Spezia/Genoa (Bianchi and Co. Ltd) tomorrow.

The CMA CGM Fort St Pierre from Algiers to Mersin, the Oued Ziz from Tunis to Tunis, the APL Turkey from Rijeka to Port Said (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the MV Eurocargo Venezia from Catania to Catania (Sullivan Maritime Ltd) and the Ningbo Express to Damietta/Nhava Sheva (Bianchi and Co. Ltd) on Saturday.

The Nordsummer from Piraeus to Valencia, the CMA CGM White Shark from Le Havre to El Dekheila, the APL Phoenix from Singapore to Gioia Tauro, the CMA CGM Fort St Georges from El Dekheila to Algiers and the Contship Gin from Algeciras to Taranto (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd) on Sunday.

The Lantau Arrow from Sfax to Bizerte, the Atlantic Monaco from Algiers to Catania (both CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the MV Eurocargo Palermo from Catania to Catania, the MV Eurocargo Venezia from Genoa to Catania (both Sullivan Maritime Ltd) and the Giuseppe Lucchesi from Catania to Catania (SMS Shipping Ltd) on Monday.