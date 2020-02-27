The following ships are expected in Malta:

The Nicola from Benghazi to Catania, the Atlantic North from Misurata to Izmir, the CMA CGM Gemini from Genoa to Beirut, the Stellar Wakamatsu from Bejaia to Bejaia, (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the Maersk Laberinto from Port Tangier to Genova (Thomas Smith & Co. Ltd), the Alf Pollak from Catania to

Genoa (SMS Shipping) and the MV Eurocargo Venezia from Catania to Catania (Sullivan Maritime Ltd) today.

The CMA CGM Rabelais from Suez to La Spezia, the Contship Zen from Annaba to Catania, the CMA CGM Nerval from Antalya to Piraeus, the Alexandra from Algeciras to Livorno, the Anne from Tunis to Benghazi, the CMA CGM Racine from Genoa to Damietta (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd) and the MSC Naomi from Gioia Tauro to Valencia (John Ripard & Son Ltd) tomorrow.

The Stellar Willemstadt from Algiers to Mersin, the Corona J from Thessaloniki to Misurata, the CMA CGM Herodote from El Dekheila to Algiers, the Maximos A from Algeciras to Bejaia (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the MV Eurocargo Malta from Catania to Catania (Sullivan Maritime Ltd) and the Maria Grazia Onorato from Catania to Catania (SMS Shipping)

on Saturday.

The Janina from Napoli to Benghazi, the New Hampshire Trader from Piraeus to Valencia and the CMA CGM Fort Ste Marie from Casablanca to Piraeus (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd) on Sunday.

The Marina from Sfax to Tripoli, the CMA CGM Benjamin Franklin from Le Havre to Jeddah, the Fas Dammam from Sfax to Sfax (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the MV Euroferry Egnazia from Catania to Catania and the MV Eurocargo Venezia from Genoa to Catania (both Sullivan Maritime Ltd) on Monday.