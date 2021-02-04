The Mona Lisa from Piraeus to Valencia, the As Svenja from Ambarli to Misurata, the Oued Ziz from Tunis to Tunis, the Okee Lilo from Annaba to Sousse, the Fas Dammam from Annaba to Annaba (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd) and the MV Eurocargo Venezia from Catania to Catania (Sullivan Maritime Ltd) today.

The Nicola from Sousse to Salerno, the Anne from Naples to Annaba, the Mary from Algeciras to Livorno, the CMA CGM Herodote from Rijeka to Taranto, the Nordsummer from Antalya to Aliaga, the Argolikos from Le Havre to El Dekheila (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the MSC Domitille from Gioia Tauro to Valencia, the Pusan C from Colombo to Gioia Tauro (both John Ripard and Son Ltd) and the Mayssan to Damietta/Nhava Sheva (Bianchi and Co. Ltd) tomorrow.

The Kreta S from Trapani to Tripoli, the CMA CGM Gemini from Fos to Beirut, the Marina from Bizerte to Bizerte (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd) and the MV Eurocargo Malta from Catania to Catania (Sullivan Maritime Ltd) on Saturday.

The Langeness from Thessaloniki to Misurata, the APL Antwerp from Piraeus to Genoa, the CMA CGM Georg Forster from Le Havre to Jeddah, the CMA CGM Fort Ste Marie from El Dekheila to Algiers, the CMA CGM Corneille from Singapore to Koper (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), and the MSC Adriana from Alexandria to Gioia Tauro (John Ripard and Son Ltd) on Sunday.

The CMA CGM Nerval from Sousse to Gebze, the Atlantic Merchant from Naples to Gebze, the CMA CGM Fort St Georges from Algiers to Mersin (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the MV Eurocargo Palermo from Catania to Catania, the MV Eurocargo Venezia from Genoa to Catania (both Sullivan Maritime Ltd), the MV Giuseppe Lucchesi from Catania to Catania (SMS Shipping Ltd) and the APL Savannah from Colombo to Gioia Tauro (John Ripard and Son Ltd) on Monday.