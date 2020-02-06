The following ships are expected in Malta:

The Tilly Russ from Benghazi to Ancona, the Janina from El Khoms to El Khoms, the CMA CGM Lyra from Genova to Beirut (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the Maria Grazia Onorato from Catania to Genova (SMS Shipping), the Maersk Lamanai from Port Tangier to

Genova (Thomas Smith & Co. Ltd), the Mayssan to Genova (Bianchi & Co. Ltd) and the MV Eurocargo Malta from Catania to Catania (Sullivan Maritime Ltd) today.

The Atlantic North from Misurata to Izmir, the Nicola from Sousse to Livorno (both CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd) and the MSC Abidjan from Gioia Tauro to Valencia (John Ripard & Son Ltd) tomorrow.

The Atlantic Geneva from Sfax to Venice, the Milan Trader from Piraeus to Valencia, the Contship Sun from Livorno to Benghazi, the Kristina from Algiers to Livorno, the Corona J from Piraeus to Misurata, the New Hampshire Trader from Casablanca to Piraeus (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the Alf Pollak from Catania to Catania (SMS Shipping), the X-Press Annapurna to Nava Sheva (Bianchi & Co. Ltd) and the MV Eurocargo Venezia from Catania to Catania (Sullivan Maritime Ltd) on Saturday.

The Stellar Wakamatsu from Algiers to Sfax (CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd) on Sunday.

The CMA CGM Fort St Georges from Piraeus to Casablanca, the CMA CGM Herodote from Ambarli to Mersin, the Louisa Schulte from El Dekheila to Algiers (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the Maria Grazia Onorato from Catania to Catania (SMS Shipping), the MV Euroferry Egnazia from Catania to Catania and the MV Eurocargo Malta from Genova to Catania (Sullivan Maritime Ltd) on Monday.