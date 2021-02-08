The Karina from Sfax to Izmir (CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the MV Eurocargo Palermo from Catania to Catania, the MV Eurocargo Venezia from Genova to Catania (both Sullivan Maritime Ltd), the MV Giuseppe Lucchesi from Catania to Catania (SMS Shipping Ltd) and the APL Savannah from Colombo to Gioia Tauro (John Ripard and Son Ltd) today.

The Contship Ace from Koper to Bejaia, the APL Houston from Singapore to Valencia, the CMA CGM Nerval from Southampton to Gebze, the Dina Trader from Mersin to Gebze (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd) and the MSC Leni from Port Said to Barcelona (John Ripard and Son Ltd) tomorrow.

The Nicolas Delmas from El Dekheila to Algiers, the Contship Cub from Oran to Bizerte, the Contship Sun from Djen-Djen to Bizerte, the Nordautumn from Piraeus to Valencia, the EF Eldra from Sfax to Izmir (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd) and the MV Giuseppe Lucchesi from Catania to Catania (SMS Shipping Ltd) on Wednesday.

The Oued Ziz from Tunis to Tunis, the Charlie from Ambarli to Misurata, the Lantau Arrow from Casablanca to Piraeus, the Okee Lilo from Sousse to Tunis, the As Freya from Skikda to Taranto (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd) and the MV Eurocargo Malta from Catania to Catania (Sullivan Maritime Ltd) on Thursday.