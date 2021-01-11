The Corona J from La Spezia to Thessaloniki, the Mona Lisa from Casablanca to Piraeus (both CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the MV Euroferry Olympia from Catania to Catania, the MV Eurocargo Venezia from Genoa to Catania (both Sullivan Maritime Ltd), the Giuseppe Lucchesi from Catania to Catania (SMS Shipping Ltd), and the MSC Joanna from Colombo to Gioia Tauro (John Ripard and Son Ltd) today.

The Marina from Sousse to Sousse, the Oued Ziz from Tunis to Tunis, the APL Norway from Tanger Med to Suez, the Contship Fun from Fos to Aliaga and the Charlotta from Marseille to Gabze (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd) tomorrow.

The As Svenja from Ambarli to Misurata, the Kreta S from Oran to Sousse, the Langeness from Thessaloniki to Damietta, the APL Detroit from Gioia Tauro to Pointe des Galets/Singapore (also John Ripard and Son Ltd), the Contship Ace from Damietta to Thessaloniki (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the MSC Athos from Gioia Tauro to Valencia (John Ripard and Son Ltd) and the Giuseppe Lucchesi from Catania to Catania (SMS Shipping Ltd) on Wednesday.

The Dina Trader from Salerno to Livorno, the Nicolas Delmas from El Dekheila to Algiers, the Contship Gin from Skikda to Catania, the Okee Lilo from Misurata to Thessaloniki (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the Maersk Kingston from Antwerp to Piraeus (Thomas Smith and Co. Ltd) and the MV Eurocargo Malta from Catania to Catania (Sullivan Maritime Ltd) on Thursday.