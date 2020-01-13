The following ships are expected in Malta:

The Charlie from Valencia to Benghazi, the Louisa Schulte from El Dekheila to Algiers, the Anne from Thessaloniki to Al Khums, the Contship Sun from Benghazi to Livorno (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the MV Euroferry Egnazia from Catania to Catania, the MV Eurocargo Malta from Genoa to Catania (both Sullivan Maritime Ltd), and the Maria Grazia Onorato from Catania to Catania (SMS Shipping) today.

The Okee Lilo from Al Khums to Misurata, the Contship Fun from Salerno to Tripoli, and the CMA CGM Herodote from Bejaia to Bejaia (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd) tomorrow.

The Contship Cub from Sfax to Civita Vecchia, the APL Changi from Le Harve to Jeddah, the CMA CGM Aristote from Algiers to Mersin, the Corona J from Misurata to Izmir (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the Monte Alegre from Port Tangier to Alexandria, and the Maersk Kobe from Antwerp to Piraeus (both Thomas Smith & Co Ltd) on Wednesday.

The APL Gwangyang from Fos-sur-Mer to Beirut, the Contship Bee from Sfax to Ancona, the Atlantic Geneva from Ghazaouet to Sfax, the Wilhelmine from Sousse to Tripoli, the Contship Max from Benghazi to Livorno, the Oued Ziz from Sfax to Sfax (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the Alf Pollak from Catania to Livorno (SMS Shipping), the MV Eurocargo Venezia from Catania to Catania (Sullivan Maritime Ltd), the Maersk Lota from Port Tangier to Genoa (Thomas Smith & Co Ltd), and the Berlin Express to Genoa (Bianchi & Co Ltd on Thursday.