The Dina Trader from Salerno to Livorno, the Nicolas Delmas from El Dekheila to Algiers, the Okee Lilo from Misurata to Thessaloniki, the Contship Cub from Annaba to Annaba (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the Maersk Kingston from Antwerp to Piraeus (Thomas Smith and Co Ltd) and the MV Eurocargo Malta from Catania to Catania (Sullivan Maritime Ltd) today.

The Kreta S from Oran to Izmir, the APL Detroit from Gioia Tauro to Singapore, the Karina from Taranto to Al Khums (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the MSC Ajaccio from Gioia Tauro to Valencia (John Ripard and Son Ltd) and the Berlin Express to Damietta/Nhava Sheva (Bianchi and Co. Ltd) tomorrow.

The Olivia I from Algeciras to Livorno, the Tilly Russ from Sfax to Izmir, the CMA CGM Vasco De Gama from Rotterdam to Jeddah, the Belitaki from Rijeka to Bejaia, the APL Norway from Tanger Med to Suez (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd) and the MV Eurocargo Venezia from Catania to Catania (Sullivan Maritime Ltd) on Saturday.

The CMA CGM Columba from Genoa to Beirut, the Jaguar from Sfax to Izmir, the As Freya from Bejaia to Bar, the CMA CGM Fort Ste Marie from Algiers to Mersin, the Fas Dammam from Bizerte to Bizerte (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd) and the Paxi to La Spezia/Genoa (Bianchi and Co Ltd) on Sunday.

The Contship Gin from Fos to Catania, the Atlantic Monaco from Bejaia to Catania, the CMA CGM Fort St Pierre from El Dekheila to Algiers (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the MV Euroferry Olympia from Catania to Catania, the MV Eurocargo Malta from Catania to Catania (both Sullivan Maritime Ltd) and the Giuseppe Lucchesi from Catania to Catania (SMS Shipping Ltd) on Monday.